Team Niepage from the Coldwater Curling Club is one step closer to the playoffs in the Canadian U18 Curling Championship in Edmonton.

Following a 7-4 victory over Northern Ontario, last night and a massive 10-1 victory over the North West Territories, team Ontario is now 3rd in their group with a record of 3-2.

The team skipped by Dylan Niepage and coached by Jeff VanBodegom will face Quebec at 4 p.m. Friday in their last round robin match of the group stage. If Team Ontario wins, they will progress to the playoffs tomorrow.

If Quebec wins, Team Ontario will need some help from Nova Scotia and Northern Ontario in their next games.

Playoffs begin tomorrow with the first round starting at 10:30 a.m.