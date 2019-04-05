

CTV Barrie





Team Niepage from the Coldwater Curling Club has reached the playoffs in the Canadian U18 Curling Championship in Edmonton.

Following a 7- 4 victory over Northern Ontario Thursday night and a massive 10 - 1 victory over the North West Territories, the team faced Quebec in their last round of the group stage winning 6 - 3.

Team Ontario placed 3rd in their group with a record of 4-2.

The team skipped by Dylan Niepage and coached by Jeff VanBodegom will now move on to the playoffs. They will need to wait until after another round of matches on Friday night to find out who they will play first.

Playoffs action begins Saturday morning at 10:30.