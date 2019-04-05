Featured
Coldwater’s curlers clinch U18 Championship playoff spot
Team Niepage: Coach Jeff Vanbodegom (Top L), Christopher Inglis (Top R), Dylan Niepage (L), Sam Hasting (L, centre), Cameron Vanbodegom (R, centre), Treyton Cowell (R) (Photo Cred: Team Niepage Facebook)
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, April 5, 2019 3:13PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, April 5, 2019 6:48PM EDT
Team Niepage from the Coldwater Curling Club has reached the playoffs in the Canadian U18 Curling Championship in Edmonton.
Following a 7- 4 victory over Northern Ontario Thursday night and a massive 10 - 1 victory over the North West Territories, the team faced Quebec in their last round of the group stage winning 6 - 3.
Team Ontario placed 3rd in their group with a record of 4-2.
The team skipped by Dylan Niepage and coached by Jeff VanBodegom will now move on to the playoffs. They will need to wait until after another round of matches on Friday night to find out who they will play first.
Playoffs action begins Saturday morning at 10:30.