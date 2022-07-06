Coldwater retiree randomly picked his winning lottery numbers

A retired Coldwater man said he had to do a double-take when he won $50,000 with his Ontario 49 lottery ticket.

Robert Rowe won the second prize in the May 28 draw, plus another $3 on one of his selections.

He said he randomly chose his own numbers. "They're nothing specific."

The 64-year-old father of two said his wife was thrilled with his win.

"It's very nice. I feel very good," he added.

Rowe said he plans to pay some bills and possibly take a trip with his winnings.

He purchased his winning ticket at McKellar General Store on Centre Road in McKellar, east of Parry Sound.