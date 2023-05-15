Coldwater museum gets provincial grant to 'ensure' future

Coldwater's museum has shored up its future with help from a provincial grant.

With a $150,000 investment last year, the Coldwater Canadiana Heritage Museum completed restoration work on its Woodrow Homestead to ensure it is around much longer.

"It's great to see this OTF investment being made for the Woodrow family homestead/log cabin," said Jill Dunlop, MPP for Simcoe North. "The restoration work enabled through this grant will help ensure that the heritage building will be a part of our Coldwater community for years to come."

The Woodrow Homestead was built in 1830 and is used by the museum to showcase Coldwater's history from 1830 to 1950.

The museum said sill log refacing work is still ongoing due to rotting.

"This grant was essential to preserving the Homestead and the museum," said Richard Jolliffe, Co-Chair of the Museum. "Without it, we could not have saved the homestead, which is one of only a handful of log homes that are open to the public on their original site."

Museum officials said sill log replacement would wrap up on July 17.