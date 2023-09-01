Coldwater man charged with being impaired 3x over legal limit after rolling car into ditch

Drunk driving file image. (Source: AlexRaths/iStock/Getty Images Plus) Drunk driving file image. (Source: AlexRaths/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Quebec school districts are improperly handling teacher misconduct cases: report

Quebec's education minister says it doesn't make sense that a teacher can commit sexual misconduct and then be transferred without consequences to another school district. Bernard Drainville made his comments Friday in reaction to a report that identified numerous shortcomings in how misconduct cases against teachers are treated within the school network.

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver