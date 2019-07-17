

Michelle McQuigge, The Canadian Press





A Coldwater man is calling out a member of the Trump family for using an image of his young son as part of a political attack on those opposing the American president.

Jeremy Rupke says Donald Trump's son Eric showed "disrespect" and lack of forethought when he included an image of four-year-old Mason Rupke in a recent social media broadside against Democrats.

Left-leaning politicians have stepped up criticism of the U.S. president in recent days after he told four congresswomen of colour to "go back where they came from," prompting Eric Trump to liken his father's rivals to peewee hockey players.

To illustrate a tweet on the subject, Eric Trump used a screenshot taken from a video of Mason playing hockey in his hometown of Barrie.

Jeremy Rupke fired back, criticizing the president's son for using Mason's image to push a political message.

Rupke drew plenty of support on Twitter, with many critiquing the use of Mason's image.

"If you knew anything about hockey you would realize that this kid is way to (sic) young to be a Pee Wee," one user tweeted at the president's son. 'So what you are reporting is Fake News!"

"He didn't even pick a kid made in America," quipped another.