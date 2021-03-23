BARRIE, ONT. -- A 30-year-old Coldwater man plans to buy a new car with his $100,000 lottery win.

Matthew Huntley said he plays Lotto 6/49 and Lotto Max regularly, adding, "I always play Encore."

His Encore numbers helped Huntley take home the money in the Lotto 6/49 Feb. 10 draw.

Huntley said he immediately told his sister. "She is eight months pregnant and was so excited for me that it induced her labour," he said.

The Coldwater man said he would also pay some bills and put a downpayment on a house.

"This win is mind-blowing. It's a wonderful blessing after the challenging year we've had," he added.

Huntley purchased his winning ticket in Barrie at the Circle K on Bayfield Street.