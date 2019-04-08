

CTV Barrie





Team Niepage is bringing home the gold for the Coldwater Curling Club.

The Ontario team defeated British Columbia 6-5 in the national championship finals of the Under-18 tournament in Alberta on Sunday.

“All of us are in a lot of shock. It sunk in once we got these gold medals, that we actually won,” Cameron Vanbodegom told CTV News via Skype from Sherwood Park, Alberta after their exhilarating win.

Team Niepage caps off a remarkable season. They’re the first youth team representing the Coldwater club to win provincial and national titles.

Tom McMenemy, the club’s youth director, watched the squad get crowned champions on his cell phone while he was parked on the side of the road.

“Our club was so excited. We really didn’t anticipate that. I don’t think they did, but they were certainly ready for it,” said McMenemy.

The win was several years in the making, McMenemy says, with three of the five members of the championship team having developed their skills at their local rink.

“They learned how to win by learning how to lose together. They fought very hard to overcome it and reach those goals. It’s wonderful.”

The Coldwater rink is known for its championship teams, and now the young squad has become synonymous with the likes of professional curlers Sherry Middaugh and Glenn Howard.

Much like the champions before them, the U18 team will soon get its own banner surrounding the rink.

“To have the kids win a national is really unbelievable. Coldwater is such a small little town, and hopefully that gets more interest in our sport, more interest locally,” says Howard, one of the most decorated curlers of all time.

The feat is a remarkable accomplishment for a curling club which only has 250 members, less than a quarter of whom are young curlers.

The curling club is now in the midst of planning a celebration for May.