

Staff, CTV Barrie





This Monday four men from Coldwater will slide into Alberta for a chance to prove they are the best ‘Under 18” curlers in Canada.

Team Niepage - consisting of Dylan Niepage, Trey Cowell, Sam Hastings, and Cameron Vanbodegom- qualified for the national championships after winning a nail-biting five-day tournament two weeks ago in Paris, Ont.

It’s the first time anyone from the Coldwater Curling Club has reached the national level, and now the entire village is throwing its support behind the team.

Brian Lintoff, co-manager of the Coldwater club, says the community has rallied around the team, from fundraising to knitting team scarves.

“You feel really proud when you’re walking down the street, and someone turns around and says how're the boys doing?” said Flintoff.

As to what the team owes their success to out on the ice, Sam Hastings says the answer is ‘Canadian nice.’ “We've always kept the same attitude. You know, use your manners in the ice. Always well behaved,” he said. “That seemed to work for us.”

While the team may have their sights set on Alberta, home is never far from their minds.

“I just really want to represent our province really well,” says Vanbodegom. “I wanna show everyone back at home how hard we've worked, and that we're gonna play well for everyone back here.”

The team faces some stiff competition in Alberta, but whatever happens, the boys are already winners to their friends and family and club back in Coldwater.