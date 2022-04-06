Coldwater brewery hosts Scottish-themed event to benefit upcoming summer festival
A Coldwater brewery is paying homage to a staple in Scottish tradition.
Organized by the Orillia Scottish Festival, Quayle's Brewery will host an event on Wednesday in honour of Tartan Day.
Celebrated annually on April 6, Tartan Day is a North American tradition paying homage to Scottish heritage.
The brewery will be offering live music and trivia inside and outside on its patio.
Tickets include an entry for a draw to win a 50/50 raffle and trivia admission.
The sold-out Scottish celebration will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Proceeds from the event will go towards the upcoming Orillia Scottish Festival in July.
The Orillia Legion organized the first local Scottish Festival 45 years ago.
