A fire that destroyed a cattle barn at the Coldwater Fall Fair earlier this month has been deemed suspicious.

The barn burst into flames in the early morning hours on June 16.

Crews got the fire under control, but the building collapsed.

The barn was empty at the time.

Police say they have collected physical evidence from the scene and determined the blaze suspicious in nature.

The Coldwater and District Agricultural Society says they are working with the township and its insurance company with the hopes of rebuilding.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Orillia OPP.