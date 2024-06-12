BARRIE
    • Coldest Night of the Year walk shares donations with communities

    Money collected during the Port Elgin Coldest Night of the Year was donation to the United Way of Grey Bruce, Feb. 24, 2024. (Photo: Submitted) Money collected during the Port Elgin Coldest Night of the Year was donation to the United Way of Grey Bruce, Feb. 24, 2024. (Photo: Submitted)
    The Coldest Night of the Year walk will warm many hearts and homes.

    United Way Bruce Grey announced that donations from the recent Coldest Night of the Year (CNOY) events in Saugeen Shores, Kincardine, Meaford, and Grey Highlands were delivered to various charitable partners.

    These contributions mark a significant step towards addressing pressing community needs, with positive outcomes already unfolding.

    Saugeen Shores Highlights:

    Location: Coulter Parkette, Port Elgin

    Participants: 222 walkers and volunteers

    Total Raised: $50,578 (Exceeding Goal of $50,000)

    Partner: Port Elgin Rotary Club

    Impact:

    Port Elgin Rotary Club's donation of $3,000 to United Housing for All (UHFA) bolsters efforts to tackle homelessness and affordable housing initiatives in Saugeen Shores. This contribution went to YMCA Rural Housing & Homelessness Outreach, which actively prevents and reduces homelessness in Bruce County.

    Further fortifying community support, the Port Elgin Rotary Club allocated $31,387.51 to United Way Bruce Grey, empowering Saugeen Shores residents to access essential programs such as Utility Assistance, Financial Literacy, the Backpack Program and grant initiatives benefiting Saugeen Shores and beyond.

    Monetary Sponsors: Trinity Tiny Homes and Ewyn Weight Loss Studios Port Elgin

    Kincardine Highlights:

    Location: Kincardine Legion

    Participants: 118 walkers and volunteers

    Total Raised: $27,776 (Surpassing Goal of $25,000)

    Partner: Kincardine Good Food Box Neighbour to Neighbour Program

    Impact:

    An $8,700 contribution to the Kincardine Good Food Box Neighbour to Neighbour Program translates to 395 boxes of nutritious produce reaching struggling households.

    Additionally, $8,686.25 supports vital programs facilitated by United Way Bruce Grey, including Financial Literacy, Utility Assistance, and The Backpack Program, alongside grants benefiting the broader Grey Bruce community.

    Meaford Highlights:

    Location: The Rotary House, Meaford

    Participants: 102 walkers and volunteers

    Total Raised: $20,125 (Exceeding Goal of $20,000)

    Partner: Meaford Rotary Club

    Impact:

    Meaford Rotary Club's $7,000 contribution ensures the continued operation of the Rotary House, a vital resource for partners and the wider community.

    Supporting a range of crucial initiatives, $6,300.63 aids United Way Bruce Grey's programs, such as Financial Literacy, Supportive Outreach Services (SOS), Utility Assistance, and the Backpack Program, alongside broader grant support.

    Grey Highlands Highlights:

    Location: South East Grey Community Health Centre (SEGCHC), Markdale

    Participants: 85 walkers and volunteers

    Total Raised: $15,779 (Progress Towards Goal of $20,000)

    Partner: South East Grey Community Health Centre (SEGCHC)

    Impact:

    SEGCHC's $5,000 allocation directly addresses the needs of low-income and precariously housed individuals across Grey Highlands, Southgate, Chatsworth, and West Grey.

    An additional $4,937.25 empowers United Way Bruce Grey to sustain essential programs and grant initiatives benefiting Grey Highlands and beyond.

