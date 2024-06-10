Cocaine seized in Shelburne bust

Four people were busted after a search warrant was executed in Shelburne.

Provincial police began a drug investigation Thursday and made several arrests and seized a large quantity of drugs.

Police seized 110.5 grams of cocaine, $1,430 Canadian currency, a money counter, vacuum sealer, two cell phones, scales and baggies.

Two Shelburne men and two Shelburne women were arrested with ages ranging from 30 to 42.

They now face charges of possession and trafficking charges, as well as possession of property obtained by crime.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation of any other criminal activity is asked to contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also submit your information online.