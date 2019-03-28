

CTV Barrie





The U.S. Coast Guard is aborting attempts to break the ice with its cutter, Bristol Bay, in Midland.

The American ship tried all day on Wednesday to get through the thick ice with no success.

“This week, (we were) thinking that maybe after 10 days of elevated temperatures (it) might put a dent in the ice, but it almost put a dent in our icebreaker,” said Mark Gill, U.S. Coast Guard Traffic Director.

The is the second attempt to break through, but the cutters seem to continually get stuck north of Hope Island where the ice is at least three-feet thick.

The Coast Guard says it plans to wait a few days and then bring in the Pierre Radison to finish the job, no timeline on when that will happen. The Pierre Radison is currently in Erie. It is a much bigger vessel, and called a lead ship in its class of icebreakers.

Officials say it’s been five years since they had this much trouble cutting through the ice on Georgian Bay.