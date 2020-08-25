BARRIE, ONT. -- Waubie the Moose has been a popular roadside attraction on Highway 12 in Waubaushene for more than a dozen years, but his reign came to an end last summer.

Waubie was disfigured when a driver accidentally accelerated into the 200-pound landmark, sending its fibreglass frame crashing to the ground.

It's owner, Geoffrey Greasley, wasn't sure what to do. "There was nothing similar out there that would replace it," he said.

But after hearing about the tragic accident, Robert Ng, the Director of Attractions at the CN Tower in Toronto, reached out. "The managing director of the CN Tower said, 'they need a moose,' and he called me this winter, and we arranged and even due to COVID, he allowed the time for us to be delivered this yet unnamed. I'm liking the name Dudley," Greasley said on Tuesday.

While Greasley may be leaning toward Dudley, he said he and his staff at the Country Store plan to let their customers make the ultimate decision on a name for the new moose.