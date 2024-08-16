BARRIE
    • CMV driver handed licence suspension after traffic stop on Hwy 26

    Police stopped a commercial motor vehicle on Highway 26 in Springwater Township on Thurs., Aug. 15, 2024, and administered the driver a roadside screening test. (Source: OPP)
    Provincial police in Springwater Township stopped a large dump truck Thursday morning on Highway 26.

    Police say that the officer "could smell an odour of alcohol from the driver" and conducted a roadside screening test.

    "Although the driver was not impaired, CMV (commercial motor vehicle) drivers have a zero-tolerance sanction for alcohol impairment while driving," a post by OPP noted.

    The officer handed the 39-year-old driver from Brampton a three-day licence suspension.

    Police did not clarify why the truck was initially stopped.

