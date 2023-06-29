CMHA moves out of Mulcaster Street: Busby expands

Bursting through its britches, the Busby Centre has been given the gift of space.

The Canadian Mental Health Association, Simcoe County Branch (CMHA) and the Busby Centre announced that Busby would acquire the adjoining property at 90 Mulcaster Street.

"88 Mulcaster became too small, but expanding into the next unit will allow the Busby to double its size and operations," Sara Peddle, executive director of the Busby Centre, told CTV news.

The shared location partnership between CMHA and the Busby Centre began in 2015 when they spearheaded the coordination of a Shared Social Service facility through Barrie Pathways.

This initiative aimed to support individuals and families experiencing homelessness in the community.

CMHA SCB has indicated it plans to relocate its services from 90 Mulcaster Street to a new location, yet to be announced.

"We remain committed to working together with CMHA and other community partners, ensuring that our services align with the evolving needs of those we serve. Together, we can create a stronger and more supportive environment for everyone," said Peddle

The Mulcaster address encompassed services such as a drop-in program, community meals, emergency shelter services, and complementary housing and health services from various community partners, including Empower Simcoe, Ontario Works, County of Simcoe Paramedic Services, CMHA, Elizabeth Fry, the Listening Post, and more.

Regardless of the physical changes, both organizations remain unwavering in their commitment to continued collaboration.

"By reimagining our services and facilities, we can better respond to the pressing needs of individuals experiencing homelessness and gambling, substance use and mental health challenges," said Dr. Valerie Grdisa, CEO of CMHA.