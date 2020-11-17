BARRIE, ONT. -- A series of wedding events held at a private residence in King Township has resulted in a cluster of positive COVID-19 cases, according to York Region Public Health.

The health unit says anyone who attended the events held on Nov. 6 and Nov. 7 is at a high risk of exposure to the virus.

There are nine confirmed cases and seven probable, all York Region residents, says public health.

The health unit advises those who attended the wedding events to self-isolate for 14 days until Nov. 22 and monitor for symptoms.

"This is one of several recent clusters of cases linked to weddings in York Region," states the health unit.

Officials are working with the family to notify the attendees, who they say are from Toronto, Peel Region and York Region, about potential exposures.