

Staff , CTV Barrie





A clothes dryer is believed to be the cause of a house fire that broke out late Thursday afternoon in Huntsville.

When fire crews arrived at the blaze on Elliott Street heavy smoke and flames poured out of the back of the house.

Officials say the fire had spread to the roof and attic.

Crews from Huntsville and Port Sydney quickly got the fire under control.

Firefighters remained on scene putting out hotspots.

Two people escaped the house safely. No one was injured.

The home sustained significant smoke and fire damage.

The exact cause is under investigation.