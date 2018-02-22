

CTV Barrie





A Barrie man charged with burning a house down after a wild college party is now waiting for a verdict.

Justin Meyer, 32, was on trial for arson, accused of pouring gasoline to set fire to a home on Hickling Trail in September 2015.

During the trial, the court heard from students who said they woke up choking from smoke. In some cases, they had to jump from windows.

The court heard Meyer was older than the others and was beaten up and told to leave the party. In its closing statement, the Crown cited testimony that Meyer threatened to burn the home down and was seen with a gas can.

The defence called that evidence "purely circumstantial," noting investigators couldn't determine the cause.

A verdict is expected next month.