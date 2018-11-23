A driver who took a wrong turn and ended up on the GO train tracks in Aurora on Thursday evening found herself looking at an oncoming train.

“A woman was waving her arms frantically, running towards the train to stop the train to avoid a possible collision,” says Andy Jenicek who witnessed the entire incident at the GO station on Wellington Street.

The woman got her kids out of the car, and the train had time to slow and come to a stop, but Jenicek says GO trains aren’t the only locomotives riding these rails.

“There are a lot of service trains that do pass that intersection without stopping,” he explains.

York Regional officers were called, but the quick reaction of the train operator and witnesses helped to resolve the situation before police arrived.

“The train got stopped well before striking the car, which is excellent,” says Const. Andy Pattenden. “A whole bunch of good Samaritans were able to get out and help get that vehicle off the railway tracks.”

Police say no charges will be laid.

There are danger signs where the woman made the wrong turn. Police want to remind motorists to be mindful of both road signs and markings, especially near railroad crossings.