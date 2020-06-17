BARRIE, ONT. -- Provincial police are reminding hikers to stay on marked trails and walkways after a boy fell from a steep cliff into a cavern below at Eugenia Falls.

Emergency crews spent several hours navigating the steep cliffs on Tuesday afternoon to rescue the teen.

Grey Bruce OPP say the boy lost his footing while walking with friends on a cliff and fell down the rock face into a cavern.

Crews had to make the high-angle rescue by rappelling down the gorge with ropes to get the young teen into the care of Grey County Paramedics.

He was treated in the hospital for a broken leg.

"A very real reminder that serious accidents can happen quickly," tweeted Grey Highlands Fire.

The incident has prompted the Grey Sauble Conservation Authority to close the park until further notice.