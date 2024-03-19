Clock is ticking with just over a month left for Canadians to start filing taxes

The clock is ticking, with just over a month left for Canadians to start filing their taxes, and according to one expert, the process can be more complicated for those who are self-employed.

"If you wait until the end of tax filing season, you and a million other people will be besieging the system, and we might not have room for you," said Rob Katzman, owner of A Taxing Situation in Alliston.

Taxpayers are required to file their taxes by April 30, while self-employed and subcontractors have until June 15.

Those who fail to meet the deadlines may face a penalty of up to 10 per cent of the amount they owe and an additional two per cent per month until they file.

Self-employed individuals can deduct certain business-related expenses while filing taxes.

"A lot of self-employed people don't even understand what they are," Katzman said. "They should be accessing all of their information, compiling their donations, medical receipts. Anything else they're allowed to claim."

Katzman says 25 per cent of his client base is self-employed, and there are deductions that most self-employed workers can identify.

"Your phone, even your internet. Sometimes it's your car," he explained.

Katzman warns that only tax handlers specializing in self-employed tax returns will be able to identify all deductible expenses for each individual.

"Working with somebody, a professional, who is aware, can help save you hundreds or even thousands of dollars in taxes," Katzman added.

For those filing their taxes themselves, Katzman encourages staying current with the rules and being aware of the cost of waiting until the last minute.

"Are you up on all the rules? Are you up on what is eligible and not eligible? If you're not sure, reach out and ask," finished Katzman.