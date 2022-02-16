Clearview Township house fire an act of arson: OPP

A 30-year-old man has been charged with arson following a house fire in Clearview Township last week.

On Wednesday, Feb. 9, emergency crews responded to the structure fire on Nottawasaga Concession 6 North.

At the time, two people were home and one person was taken to hospital with smoke inhalation.

On Tuesday, OPP charged a Clearview Township man with arson in connection to the fire. Damage is pegged at $300,000.

The man was held for a bail hearing in a Collingwood court and was remanded into custody.