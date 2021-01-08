BARRIE, ONT. -- Clearview Township says it has made the tough decision to close and stop creating outdoor skating rinks on Clearview public property during Ontario’s lockdown.

In a press release, the Township wrote that unsupervised outdoor rinks have led to overcrowding and that closure and safe usage signs have often been ignored.

Clearview’s fire department did offer some tips for those looking to create rinks on their own property. The fire department recommends giving the rink a good flood on a cold night, when there is little to no wind, to use warm water now and again to melt defects to create a smoother surface, and to make sure to clear the snow off of the rink.

Clearview Township’s firefighters volunteer their time each winter to create and maintain the local outdoor rinks.

The Township will re-evaluate the situation once the lockdown has been lifted.