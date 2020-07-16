CREEMORE, ONT. -- Clearview Station in Creemore has all the hallmarks of a bed and breakfast.

There’s a big, welcoming porch, a cluster of brightly-coloured Muskoka chairs, and a friendly dog to greet you as you roll up the gravel driveway.

But there’s something unique drawing visitors from around the world: a restored, 80-year-old caboose.

Owner Dave Huskinson’s passion for trains is obvious. He’s dressed in blue-striped conductor coveralls with a tiny pocket watch dangling from the bib. His father worked as a fireman shovelling coal.

“It’s in the blood,” Huskinson said.

He always wanted to fix up a caboose, and 12 years ago, he lucked into a retired one from Ontario Northland in Orillia.

“It was a way to keep the hobby alive and have it kind of pay for itself and put an interest out for fellow people like ourselves,” Huskinson said.

He describes the old caboose as being in fairly good shape after an update in the 1970s. But its windows were broken, the body of car filled with snowdrifts and coated by lead paint.

While Huskinson said the transformation took about a year, he never got frustrated. “It’s a love and a passion you have for it, so it was fun along the way.”

Mandie Fields was drawn to Clearview Station while looking for an escape from London, Ont., where she and her husband could feel comfortable and safe during a pandemic.

“That it was separate, so not like a hotel, was a big attraction... that we weren’t going to be around other people, but we really wanted to get out of the city,” Fields said.

In its second life, the caboose is a cozy room for two, choc-full of nods to Canadian railroad history. There are CN hangers in the closet, Ontario Northland towels in the tiny bathroom. The arching ceiling of the old caboose has been maintained, covered in reclaimed hardwood.

Huskinson was especially keen to refinish the pair of elevated cupola seats from which crew members would have examined trains.

“The cupola seats up top were to me the...real jewel of the whole thing, Huskinson said. “Families with children, the kids love to be up there looking up at the view. The view with the stars at night and the lights, that’s really what draws people’s interest to it.”