BARRIE, ONT. -- Another festival has been cancelled because of the pandemic.

The 2020 Small Halls Festival was scheduled for October 1 - 4, but the decision has been made to cancel the event due to public health concerns.

The four-day festival showcases live music, art exhibits and children's activities, along with more.

The event helps to highlight the qualities of the town's community centres.

"This was a difficult decision to make, but it is the right one for the health and wellbeing of volunteers and guests," said Amanda Murray, Community Culture and Tourism coordinator.

Organizers said they are looking forward to welcoming visitors back in 2021.