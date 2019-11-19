A family from Clearview, ON, is eternally grateful to local firefighters for rescuing their family dog from dangerous ice-water.

On Monday afternoon, the Price family noticed their nine-month-old German Sheppard had fallen through the ice of a pond on their property, near Concession 12 Sunnidale Road.

A family member called 911, and OPP responded. When police officers realized they couldn’t help, they called in specially trained Clearview Firefighters.

The Clearview Fire Service arrived to find the dog resting, partially submerged on an ice shelf. They donned ice-water suits, entered the water and retrieved the family pet.

One of the Price family members tweeting out today

“Special thanks to @ClearviewFire again for their amazing assistance. We’ve taught our kids to stay away from the ice but our 9 month old dog is harder to get the message across to. Your help is always appreciated so much! “

Fire crews said the three children were on scene when they arrived and had clearly been educated not to enter the water.

Clearview Fire Chief, Roree Payment saying in an email, that the end result was “A happy outcome for all.”