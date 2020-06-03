BARRIE, ONT. -- Fire crews battled an extensive straw bale fire west of Stayner overnight on Wednesday.

Clearview Fire and Emergency Services Chief Roree Payment took to social media, reporting the blaze broke out around 1:30 a.m. at a property on 27/28 Sideroad between Fairgrounds Road and Concession 6.

The fire kept crews busy for hours.

An excavator was brought in to help put out the flames.

The fire chief said they started using fans and blowers to "encourage deep-burning and fuel reduction."

The fire crews have left the scene, but say smoke may be visible in the area.

All photos courtesy of Clearview Fire and Emergency Services Chief Roree Payment/Twitter.