BARRIE, ONT. -- A family in Clearview Township is without a home to return to after fire tore through much of it Saturday morning.

Someone driving by noticed the house on fire along Hwy 26 near Stayner just before 6 a.m.

"This is obviously something you don't want to see at any time of year, but being close to the holiday season, it just seems to carry a little bit more weight," said Clearview Fire Chief Roree Payment. "Coupled with what everybody's been through with COVID-19, this is not what anybody needs."

Payment said the homeowners were away for the weekend and no one was injured in the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation but there is nothing to suggest that the cause is suspicious.

The damage estimage is around $250,000.