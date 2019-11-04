The clean-up is far from over in communities along Georgian Bay after last weeks's fierce fall storm downed trees, scattered debris and washed out portions of the waterfront.

Heavy equipment was called in to demolish a large boat storage building in Meaford on Monday morning.

The wood frame and steel structure was damaged when waves crashed over the break wall early Friday morning.

Brian LaPorte with Cliff Richardson Boats is shocked by the sheer power of the wind and water. "The buildings have been here for years. The force that came in, it moved stones on these brick walls - all along our shoreline here. There are people, cottagers, that are devastated by what's going on."

The combination of high water levels and waves over four-metres obliterated much of the shoreline around southern Georgian Bay.

The Inuksuk on Collingwood's waterfront has been stabilized after the break wall was washed away, but barricades and warning tape remain in playgrounds and trails at most waterfront parks.

In Wasaga Beach, storefronts were boarded up on Monday and Beach Drive remains closed after significant flooding for the fourth time this year washed away the road.

Volunteers cleaned up plastic that washed ashore from the bay all along the beach.

Water levels are more than 40 centimetres higher than this time last year, but the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is forecasting levels to drop slightly over the next month.