An explosion at a construction site in Bracebridge on Friday shook the town and caused damage to several homes.



Town officials say the explosion was related to a water and sewer project on Kimberley Avenue. Blasting operations were taking place to remove bedrock, but a bigger blast than planned took place. The exterior of many homes on Kimberley Avenue, and adjacent streets were damaged, many of which are historic homes.



Paramedics were called to the scene and confirmed there were no injuries. “Our first and foremost concern is for the residents and the workers,” expressed Bracebridge Mayor Graydon Smith.



Provincial police called in the Ministry of Labour to investigate. The on-site investigation wrapped up late Friday night, and the site was released. The results of the investigation are not yet known.



After Friday’s blast, residents were told to contact their insurance companies to arrange for inspections to determine the extent of the damage. Residents later told town officials that in some cases insurance companies could not immediately get to the scene and they were worried about whether it was safe to go back inside their homes. The towns Building Department then carried out inspections, confirming there were no immediate structural concerns preventing residents from going inside. The District also brought in an emergency restoration contractor to help with immediate needs like boarding windows.



“Our priority was and continues to be to address the immediate needs of residents and assist them in securing their properties,” said District Chair John Klinck, who was on scene Friday evening.



Cleanup continued through the weekend.






