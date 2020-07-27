BARRIE, ONT. -- A weight has been lifted for many students who, after months away, finally returned to the classroom.

On Monday, Georgian College's Midland campus welcomed back dozens of students to wrap up the hands-on training portion of their courses.

Mac Greaves, Dean of Apprenticeship with Georgian College, said this training couldn't be done remotely.

"They will be completing their certificate in welding that they started last September," said Greaves.

The students would have graduated back in June, but COVID-19 put those plans on hold.

Last month, the Ford government gave the green light allowing for the students to return to the schools.

Over the next few weeks, they'll complete their hands-on training, putting the finishing touches on their college careers.

"It gives them the certification that they need to get out into the workplace," said Greaves. "They've been waiting a long time for this."

It's the first time many have picked up a torch since March. For welding student Nicolas Ewanchuk, it's also a sense of relief.

"Now I get to finally come back here, get in the booth, get some burn time and get back on track," he said.

Before the shutdown, he had an apprenticeship lined up after graduation, but now that's paused.

"It's a bit of a double-edged sword for some people cause waiting to start work," said Ewanchuk. "A lot of people are laid off, waiting to finish the program so you can start work, it's a handful for sure. "

Dozens of students with the carpentry program also returned to the Barrie campus on Monday.

School officials are looking at the return of a dry run for the fall.

"This is really helping us while the numbers are small to make sure our protocols that we have in place will work when the large numbers are on campus," Greaves added.

Hundreds of more students are expected to rejoin Georgian College campuses starting August 10. The return will be made up of other skilled trades and health wellness and science, including nursing and dental assistant students.