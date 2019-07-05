

CTV Barrie





Some quick-thinking civilians may have saved the life of a man on Lake Huron this morning.

According to the OPP, they saw a small aluminum boat travelling in circles on the lake off the shores in Southhampton and went out to investigate.

They found a man in the water and quickly brought him to shore where paramedics took over.

The man was taken to hospital and is listed in critical condition.

The OPP is investigating, trying to figure out how he ended up in the water.

They are asking anyone with information to contact them.