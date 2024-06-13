BARRIE
Barrie

    • City takes unique aim at speeding on Barrie roads

    A metal, life-sized police officer cutout holding a radar gun is positioned on Coulter Street across from the Sunnidale dog park in Barrie, Ont., on Thurs., June 13, 2024. (CTV News/Steve Mansbridge) A metal, life-sized police officer cutout holding a radar gun is positioned on Coulter Street across from the Sunnidale dog park in Barrie, Ont., on Thurs., June 13, 2024. (CTV News/Steve Mansbridge)
    If you’ve driven through Barrie recently, you might have noticed something unusual: life-sized cutouts of police officers holding radar guns.

    The metal, generic officer cutout stands roughly six feet tall and is one way the City hopes to deter speeding in the city.

    The idea is simple: drivers will slow down if they believe they see an officer on patrol.

    The City of Barrie is also using various other methods to pump the brakes on heavy-footed drivers, including adding more photo radar cameras, temporary speed cushions, flexible bollards and planters to reduce speeds and enhance safety.

    The inanimate cutouts are painted with an anti-graffiti coating to eliminate the possibility of vandalism.

    The City launched the police officer cut-out pilot program in 2019.

