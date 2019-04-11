

Rob Cooper , CTV Barrie





The intersection of Yonge Street and Big Bay Point Road in Barrie reopened Thursday afternoon nearly a week after a massive water main break.

Only the turning lane on the southwest corner remains blocked off.

City crews completed the physical repair of the water main Wednesday. Crews started paving the intersection Thursday morning and then flushed the water out of the system.

“We are drawing water out of the water main and flushing it, ensuring we can send samples away for testing,” said Andrea Bourrie with the City of Barrie.

The tests are to confirm the system is working properly, but results are not expected until next week.

What caused the water main to break is still unknown, but the city is investigating a couple of factors.

“At this point in time we do believe there was a structural fail of the cap on this water main and this valve and the straining device that would be in place there appear to have been compromised,” said Bourrie.

The city says the water main and valve in question were installed only 11 years ago.