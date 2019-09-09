

Staff , CTV Barrie





Demolition crews began to tear down the old Knights Inn and Sticky Fingers restaurant on Dunlop Street in Barrie.

"It will be about a six-week duration," explains Stew Patterson, City of Barrie.

The city is making way for the expanded Kidd's Creek channel to flow under Dunlop Street towards Lake Simcoe. It's a move that the city says will alleviate flooding issues in the area.

"Large culverts will be able to convey the flow and minimize the opportunity for water to pond on the roadway," Patterson says.

The city says demolition of the two buildings will take about two months to complete.

The $16 million project is expected to wrap up by June 2022.