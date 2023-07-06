City offers free activities to get kids active outdoors this summer in Barrie
If you're looking for a way to keep the kids busy this summer, the City of Barrie offers free activities to engage them in active outdoor play.
Two City-run pop-up trailers will travel to different parks and recreation facilities this summer, offering free programming and loaning out sports equipment.
The City's Nature Play Trailer hit the road on Wednesday, and the Summer Fun Trailer will start to roll in mid-July.
The Nature Days program offers kids a unique and immersive learning experience, including a self-guided tour exploring the park and a craft station.
The sports equipment available free for all ages and can be signed out by participants 12 or older, and can include basketballs, soccer balls, pickleball equipment, grass games, and arts and crafts.
A complete schedule of where to find the trailers is available on the City of Barrie website.
Striking port workers will rally near the Vancouver waterfront to mark their sixth day on the picket line as they seek a new contract with the BC Maritime Employers Association.