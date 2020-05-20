BARRIE -- The city of Orillia will reopen some park amenities to the public as the warm weather beckons more residents outdoors.

"Our community has done well to flatten the curve of the COVID-19 virus, and we are pleased to reopen certain park amenities for public use," stated Mayor Steve Clarke.

The city says that as of Thursday, the following park amenities will be open to the public:

Tennis and pickleball courts

Disc golf course

Off-leash dog areas

The Kiwanis Skateboard Park

Outdoor picnic areas and benches

Pavilions on a first-come, first-served basis

Basketball courts are expected to reopen on Friday.

"As we gradually phase in reopening, it is absolutely critical that residents remain vigilant and follow COVID-19 safety protocols, such as physical distancing and gathering restrictions, which are still very much in place. If we ease up too soon and let our guard down, we risk a resurgence and further community transmission of COVID-19," said Clarke.

The city has no plans to reopen baseball diamonds and sports fields at this time.

Beaches, outdoor playgrounds, play structures and equipment, including splash pads and public washrooms, are also closed until further notice.

"The city must ensure all the necessary health and safety precautions are in place so that our employees and the community stay safe, and that can take some time in order to do so properly," Clarke added.