City of Orillia to end state of emergency over COVID-19 on March 1
The City of Orillia is ending its state of emergency concerning COVID-19 on March 1.
Its decision aligns with the easing of provincial restrictions that come into effect that same day.
"While we are still dealing with the impacts of COVID-19, the need to continue under a state of emergency is no longer necessary," Mayor Steve Clarke said in a statement Friday.
"City council and staff will continue to manage and respond to COVID-19 with the safety of our community top of mind and in line with public health and provincial direction.
"As more measures ease, such as capacity limits and vaccine mandates, now more than ever we must remain vigilant. Get vaccinated and continue to wear a well-fitting mask, practice physical distancing and stay home when you are ill, so we don’t undo the progress we have made."
The city's state of emergency was put into place on March 20, 2020, giving Orillia some flexibility and a streamlined decision-making process to help support residents and businesses in need.
"On behalf of City Council and staff, I would like to thank Orillians for your continued efforts throughout this pandemic and rolling up your sleeves to get vaccinated," Clarke said.
"I would also like to thank the frontline workers who have continued to keep residents safe and our community running throughout the pandemic. Our community is getting through this together, and we look forward to our days steadily getting brighter."
With eased provincial health restrictions, proof of vaccination requirements will no longer be needed at Orillia recreation and culture facilities as of March 1.
The City of Barrie’s state of emergency is still in effect.
