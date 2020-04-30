BARRIE -- The city of Orillia will ease property maintenance restrictions and reopen the landfill.

The city announced it is allowing property and lawn maintenance companies to resume business.

Starting May 4, the landfill at 100 Kitchener Street will be open Monday to Friday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. for essential loads only.

The city says strict physical distancing measures will be in place, and only debit and credit will be accepted for payment at the landfill.

The city closed the Kitchener Street landfill to the public on March 17.