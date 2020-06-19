BARRIE, ONT. -- The city of Orillia is making it easier for restaurants to open a patio.

The city passed Phase 1 of its Economic Recovery Task Force's (ERTF) Patio and Public Realm initiative.

The program makes it more manageable and cost-efficient to add a new or expanded patio through a streamlined approval process and additional grant funding opportunities.

"This is a great step forward in helping our local restaurants adapt to the new reality of operating during COVID-19," said Coun. Ted Emond, Chair of the ERTF.