City of Orillia gives chilly reception to ice cream truck proposal

Barrie, Ont. -

Orillia city councillors are not behind the idea of having ice cream trucks on residential streets, citing safety concerns for children.

City Councillor Ralph Cipolla became emotional while recalling how his six-year-old nephew died after being hit by a vehicle while running for an ice cream truck in the 60s.

City staff had made proposals to mitigate safety concerns, including flashing lights, keeping the treat trucks away from schools and parks, and limiting where they could park.

Still, it wasn't enough to satisfy councillors.

Councillor Mason Ainsworth said he believes the safety issues could be addressed with the measures proposed by city staff and mentioned he intends to resurrect the issue down the road.

Meanwhile, some parents said they want their kids to be safe while enjoying the same memories they had as children.