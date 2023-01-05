City of Barrie wraps utility cabinets to deter vandalism

The City of Barrie created a unique way to reduce graffiti by wrapping utility cabinets with local art and historical images.

The initiative is part of the City's Graffiti Abatement Program, which aims to prevent graffiti through removal, enforcement, education, and beautification efforts.

Three of the utility cabinets feature artwork by local artists Andrea Cook, Angela Aujla, and Ashley Gringhuis.

Cook's artwork can be found at the southeast corner of Bayfield Street and Grove Street, Aujla's at the southwest corner of Bayfield Street and Wellington Street, and Gringhuis' at the northwest corner of St. Vincent Street and Grove Street.

Andrea Cook's artwork can be found at the southeast corner of Bayfield Street and Grove Street in Barrie, Ont. (Supplied: City of Barrie)

Ashley Gringhuis' artwork can be found at the northwest corner of St. Vincent Street and Grove Street in Barrie, Ont. (Supplied: City of Barrie)

Two of the utility cabinets are supported by the City's Heritage Committee and feature historical photos from the Simcoe County Archives and the Barrie Historical Archive.

These heritage wraps can be found at the northeast corner of Burton Avenue and Bayview Drive and the northwest corner of Burton Avenue and Milburn Street.

Historical photos gathered by the Heritage Committee and provided courtesy of the Simcoe County Archives and the Barrie Historical Archive on Burton Avenue and Bayview Drive in Barrie, Ont. (Supplied: City of Barrie)

Historical photos gathered by the Heritage Committee and provided courtesy of the Simcoe County Archives and the Barrie Historical Archive on Burton Avenue and Milburn Street in Barrie, Ont. (Supplied: City of Barrie)

Since the start of the Graffiti Abatement Program, the City of Barrie has wrapped 10 utility cabinets with public art and historical images.