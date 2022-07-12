City of Barrie working to prevent West Nile Virus

The City of Barrie and the health unit are working together to limit any potential growth of the West Nile Virus by placing pellets into storm drain catch basins.

It's part of a program to prevent the West Nile virus, with treatment completed three times per summer.

"We do so by using bicycles, and we use a product called Methoprene, which is a larvicide which prevents mosquito larvae from becoming adults," said Mark Ardis, a scientific advisor for GDG Environment, the company contracted to handle the mosquito treatment.

The City said there is no need to be concerned about the pellet formulation of Altosid Methoprene Pellets Mosquito Growth Regulator PCP#21809 or the pouch formulation of Vectolex WSP Biological Larvicide PCP#28009 being put in the storm drains from an environmental perspective.

"There's lots of research and lots of studies that go into the products that are used, and they're a regulated product through the ministry of environment, conservation and parks. So that should lower the concerns of any ecological damage that would occur," said Derrick Jeffery, an Environmental Officer for the City of Barrie.

Health officials said the presence of the West Nile Virus is unpredictable year to year, but some factors increase the probability of its arrival in a region.

"Last year was a quiet year for West Nile Virus. We didn't have a human case or positive pools. The year before that, we had five positive mosquito pools, so it does range from year to year. It can be very weather-driven," said Brenda Armstrong, a program manager for environmental health with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit.

"Normally, we have a heat wave. Those mosquitoes will die off but now what we're getting is a build-up of several generations of mosquitoes, so people are noticing more nuisance caused by mosquitoes."

The wet and cool summer has not been an issue so far for the pesky insects spreading disease in 2022.

"So far this year, we haven't had any positive human cases or positive mosquito pools for West Nile Virus, although we are starting to see that mosquitoes are more active," said Armstrong.

Ontario deals with over 60 species of mosquito. This program targets just one species that likes to breed in containers, so it's recommended that individuals apply bug spray when possible and that you dump or change any water that collects on your property.

"One per cent of people exposed can develop very serious neurological illness including encephalitis. For those individuals, the consequences can be quite severe, and that's why public health takes this effort to try and manage West Nile virus in our communities," reminded Armstrong.

In Barrie alone, 14,000 city-owned storm water catch basins are being treated for West Nile.

Public health officials said thus far, there is no cause for concern regarding the virus, but this is the time of year when risk typically increases.