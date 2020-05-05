BARRIE -- Forget the vendors, the crowds, and the midway.

The city of Barrie has announced this year's Canada Day events will take place virtually.

The decision to have residents take in the festivities from the safety of their own homes was made with the advice of the health unit and the city's Emergency Operation Control Group.

"We know this event is one that many look forward to, but the health of our citizens comes first," stated Michael Prowse, CAO. "Our staff are working hard to provide residents with a way to still celebrate our great country online instead of in-person."

Each year the July 1 festivities draw crowds of up to 40-thousand people to Barrie's downtown and waterfront.

Precisely what the virtual event will entail are still being worked out.

"City staff are currently planning the virtual Canada Day programming," states a media release on Tuesday.