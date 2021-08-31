Advertisement
City of Barrie to unveil new type of pedestrian crosswalk in south-end
The City of Barrie installed a pedestrian crossover on Mapleview Drive near St. Paul's Crescent, the first of its kind in the municipality. (City of Barrie)
BARRIE, ONT. -- A new type of pedestrian crosswalk will be operational on Wednesday in the south end of Barrie.
The city decided to install a pedestrian 'crossover' on Mapleview Drive near St. Paul's Crescent.
A pedestrian crossover differs from crosswalks because vehicles must wait for a person to cross the street before proceeding. A crosswalk doesn't require a vehicle to wait until the pedestrian reaches the other side.
There are penalties for drivers who fail to yield at pedestrian crossovers, including fines of up to $1,000 and loss of four demerit points.
City staff plan to install two pedestrian crossovers this year, the first on Mapleview Drive near the Bistro 6 development and the second at Bell Farm Road and Alliance Boulevard as part of the road construction happening this fall.
The pedestrian crossover on Mapleview Drive is the first-of-its-kind in the city.