

Staff, CTV Barrie





Barrie is set to receive over $2.6 million in funding to help tackle the issue of homelessness on city streets as part of a new federal program.

The federal government unveiled a new initiative aiming to reduce homelessness by 50 percent across Canada by 2027-28.

Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development announced the launch of Reaching Home: Canada’s Homelessness Strategy that commits a total investment of $2.2 billion over 10 years to tackle homelessness in this country.

“When one person is forced to live on the streets, we’re all diminished,” said Duclos. “Through Reaching Home, we’re working with other levels of government, NGOs, Indigenous partners, and communities across Canada to provide more stable housing to people living in homelessness and increasing support for vulnerable groups.”

Communities like Barrie that receive funding through the new initiative will have three years to introduce new programs and services to prioritize those most in need of housing and support.