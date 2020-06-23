BARRIE, ONT. -- It's officially summer, which means it's officially the season for mosquitos.

The city of Barrie and GDG Canada just completed round one of the city's larviciding program.

The process will happen three times over the summer to prevent the spread of the West Nile virus and to control the nuisance mosquito population.

"It's stagnant water, and it's really attractive for mosquitos to go and lay their eggs. It's a primary habitat for the one species we are controlling for the West Nile," explained Scientific Advisor for GDG Canada Mike Ardis.

A technician drops the larvicide in the catch basin and spraypaints the top.

"The product we use is a growth hormone inhibitor, so what happens is we apply it in the water that they breathe, and it prevents the mosquito larvae from developing into adults," said Ardis.

City of Barrie's Derrick Jeffery said larviciding helps to reduce the pesky bug population.

"I have heard good stories from residences saying when we do larvicide, we do notice there is much less mosquito population compared to when we don't larvicide. It's fairly noticeable," said Jeffery.

There are also preventative measures residents can take to help slow the growing population of mosquitos.

According to the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, homeowners should check their backyards for common breeding sites, like pots, buckets, birdbaths, pool covers, old tires, boat covers, and kiddie pools.

When stagnant water sits for seven days, a mosquito egg can develop quickly.

It is also advised to keep your grass short, drain plastic covers and lawn chairs, and keep pools and spas, and hot tubs are chlorinated and sealed tightly.