City of Barrie takes 'groundbreaking step' with new policy to preserve its forests

The City of Barrie is taking a "groundbreaking step" toward protecting, preserving, and enhancing its forests with a new policy allowing more trees to be planted on city-owned land.

The new Ecological Offsetting Policy would use money collected from the Tree Removal Permit process for the initiative aimed at safeguarding the local ecosystem.

Mayor Alex Nuttall said the program would also promote sustainable development and encourage tree planting in the city.

"By reinvesting in ecological restoration, we are ensuring a more sustainable and resilient city for generations to come," Nuttall added.

The City explained the policy specifies a $57,500 per hectare of woodland removal or a $500 per tree replacement value fee to reimburse for the removal of individual trees or woodland of more than a half-hectare for development purposes.

"If a landowner fails to obtain a tree removal permit, a woodlot tree removal compensation fee of $140,500 per hectare and $1,220 per tree will be charged," the City noted in a release on Thursday.

Those funds would then be used to plant an equivalent number of trees on city-owned land.

The City also gave the thumbs up to a project to plant 1,000 trees along the waterfront over the next 10 years, starting next year, and funded by the ecological offsetting reserve.