BARRIE
Barrie

    • City of Barrie takes 'groundbreaking step' with new policy to preserve its forests

    Aerial view of the fall colours in Ardagh Bluffs in Barrie, Ont. (Source: City of Barrie) Aerial view of the fall colours in Ardagh Bluffs in Barrie, Ont. (Source: City of Barrie)

    The City of Barrie is taking a "groundbreaking step" toward protecting, preserving, and enhancing its forests with a new policy allowing more trees to be planted on city-owned land.

    The new Ecological Offsetting Policy would use money collected from the Tree Removal Permit process for the initiative aimed at safeguarding the local ecosystem.

    Mayor Alex Nuttall said the program would also promote sustainable development and encourage tree planting in the city.

    "By reinvesting in ecological restoration, we are ensuring a more sustainable and resilient city for generations to come," Nuttall added.

    The City explained the policy specifies a $57,500 per hectare of woodland removal or a $500 per tree replacement value fee to reimburse for the removal of individual trees or woodland of more than a half-hectare for development purposes.

    "If a landowner fails to obtain a tree removal permit, a woodlot tree removal compensation fee of $140,500 per hectare and $1,220 per tree will be charged," the City noted in a release on Thursday.

    Those funds would then be used to plant an equivalent number of trees on city-owned land.

    The City also gave the thumbs up to a project to plant 1,000 trees along the waterfront over the next 10 years, starting next year, and funded by the ecological offsetting reserve.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Poilievre pans Trudeau's carbon pricing pivot, Liberals pitch pause as 'great news'

    Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre came out swinging Friday, panning Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for what he characterized as a panicked 'flip-flop' on his carbon pricing policies, as Liberal MPs pitch the pivot as 'great news' for their constituents. 'Justin Trudeau is in total panic mode,' Poilievre said, speaking to reporters in St. John's, Nfld.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News